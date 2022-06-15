Qualcomm Dodges Hefty EU Fine For Apple Deal

In 2018, the European Union slapped Qualcomm with a fine of over a billion dollars for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive tactics that involved paying a hefty sum to Apple for exclusively using the chipmaker's 4G LTE hardware in its phones and tablets. The company has now managed to get that hefty penalty overturned after a ruling by the General Court in Europe, which rejected the EU regulator's findings.

The Court of Justice of the European Union noted in a statement that "a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defense and invalidate the Commission's analysis of the conduct" against the San Diego-based chip giant. The key allegation against Qualcomm was that it paid Apple billions of dollars to use its LTE chips inside iPhones and iPads, which allegedly reduced the incentive for Apple to look elsewhere in the supply market.

The European Commission classified this as a move to gain an unfair market advantage, something that violates the bloc's competition laws. The case covered devices manufactured between 2011 and 2016. The company was also handed a fine worth €242 million in 2019 for allegedly lowballing the price of its chip to make it difficult for competitors to survive. Qualcomm, on the other hand, classified the allegations as biased.