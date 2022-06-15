Bethesda Confirms Fallout 5, But Get Ready To Wait

Fallout 5 is real, if a certain video game designer, director, and producer at Bethesda named Todd Howard, is to be believed. Howard, who has helmed the development of previous entries in the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series, says the studio will start working on Fallout 5 after it is done with The Elder Scrolls 6.

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we're going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate's pretty full going forward for a while," Howard was quoted as saying by IGN. But that's about everything we know about the upcoming game. In November of 2021, the Bethesda executive told IGN that the team has "a one-pager on Fallout 5" that details what the studio wants to do with the highly anticipated title.

The last direct entry in the series was Fallout 4, which arrived all the way back in 2015. A spin-off called Fallout 76 was released in 2018 and got an update called Wastelanders in 2020. However, the game was met with bad critical reviews, thanks in no part to performance issues, buggy game systems, and a general lack of motivated pacing among other flaws. Fallout 5 might prove to be a redemption project, but it's not coming anytime soon.