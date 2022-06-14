Today's Wordle Answer #361 - June 15, 2022 Word Solution And Hints
The Wordle solution for June 15, 2022, is a tricky one. The 361st word for the beloved puzzle game is going to test your level of exposure to Spanish and Italian culture, but you might come across a variation of it in Greek, too. Interestingly, the word derives its roots from the Latin language. The root word describes a top-ranking church official and is also used to differentiate a person if there are multiple people with the exact same name in a lineage.
However, if you're more interested in pop culture than the bishop hierarchy of churches in a tiny European country, there's still a solid hint for you. Remember the Transformers universe, one that involves autonomous robotic sentient beings? Well, the root word for today's Wordle has something to do with one of the earliest beings of this species, and also refers to the highest honor that can be bestowed on a member of those warring aliens.
But do keep in mind that the root word has one extra letter compared to its derivative, which is the solution for today's Wordle. Haven't figured it out yet? Well, the solution word has two vowels — in the third and fifth positions — and it starts with the letter P. Here are some more hints for you: it's a two-syllable word that rhymes with the slang term for the electronic devices in your pocket or drawer.
This one's for the polyglots
In case you haven't figured it out yet, the solution for Wordle #361 is the word Primo. When used as a noun, primo refers to the leading element in a duet or trio. If it is used as an adjective, primo describes an item of the best quality or a job really well done. Imagine complementing your gamer buddy for carrying the whole team in a round of "Call of Duty," doing a primo job of solely taking out 32 enemies while the rest of the squad was out cold and spectating the action.
Simply put, you can use primo as a more sophisticated substitute for colloquial terms like first-class or top tier, among others. By definition, primo is a loanword, a term that refers to words that have been adopted from one language to another in their pristine form.
Folks that are into the devilishly cool art of skateboarding must be familiar with the word, which is used to describe a trick that is performed by standing on the edge of the skateboard. Tony Hawk must be pretty psyched about today's Wordle, and his musician friends, too. And it looks like Primo is also the surname of some families living across the United States, Canada, and Scotland; here's some interesting ancestral history about people who have the surname Primo if you're feeling curious.