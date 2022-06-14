Today's Wordle Answer #361 - June 15, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

The Wordle solution for June 15, 2022, is a tricky one. The 361st word for the beloved puzzle game is going to test your level of exposure to Spanish and Italian culture, but you might come across a variation of it in Greek, too. Interestingly, the word derives its roots from the Latin language. The root word describes a top-ranking church official and is also used to differentiate a person if there are multiple people with the exact same name in a lineage.

However, if you're more interested in pop culture than the bishop hierarchy of churches in a tiny European country, there's still a solid hint for you. Remember the Transformers universe, one that involves autonomous robotic sentient beings? Well, the root word for today's Wordle has something to do with one of the earliest beings of this species, and also refers to the highest honor that can be bestowed on a member of those warring aliens.

But do keep in mind that the root word has one extra letter compared to its derivative, which is the solution for today's Wordle. Haven't figured it out yet? Well, the solution word has two vowels — in the third and fifth positions — and it starts with the letter P. Here are some more hints for you: it's a two-syllable word that rhymes with the slang term for the electronic devices in your pocket or drawer.