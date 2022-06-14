How Much Data Does Your iPhone Hotspot Actually Use?

In 2022, iPhones are not just devices that can make and receive phone calls or access the internet. Apple's smartphones have evolved into multimedia hubs that can connect with other devices to form a functional ecosystem. For instance, you can pair your iPhone with a MacBook to accept or reject FaceTime calls, send messages, and control music playback. Apple has also embraced 5G networks, unlocking fast download and upload speeds, and in the process making it even more useful they act as a portable hotspot that enables devices in a close range to access the internet too.

Put simply, an iPhone in hotspot mode allows other devices that can connect to a Wi-Fi network to use iPhone's cellular data to surf the internet. The feature helps users who carry multiple devices at once, especially devices which cannot access the internet independently such as MacBooks and Wi-Fi-only iPads. However, as people use their iPhone's hotspot to access services on other devices, they might wonder how much data their iPhone's hotspot consumes: is it more than that on a Wi-Fi connection or less? Well, the answer depends on just what you do with your iPhone's hotspot.