How To See And Download Your Entire Netflix Watch History

To view your watch history, you'll need to head to the desktop version of Netflix. From there, you can follow these steps to access your history (via Netflix.)

1. On the Netflix main page, click on the profile image in the top right corner and select "Account."

Kayla Dube/SlashGear

2. Scroll down to "Profile & Parental Controls" and select the profile for which you want to view the watch history.

Kayla Dube/SlashGear

3. Next to "Viewing Activity" click on "View."

Kayla Dube/SlashGear

4. There, you will see a list of every show or movie watched on the account.

5. If you scroll to the bottom, you can click on the blue "Show More" button to see more viewing history.

6. Also at the bottom of the page, to the right, you'll see a "Download All" button. After clicking this, the data will take a minute to be prepared and then it will download as a spreadsheet.

Titles on this list can also be hidden in a couple ways. First, you can select the cancel icon of a circle with a slash through it next to any title you want to hide. Second, you can scroll to the bottom and click on "Hide All" to hide all titles from your viewing history.