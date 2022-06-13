How Collaborative Tweets Could Change Twitter Forever
For Twitter users and content creators who want to partner with brands, or promote their work in tandem with others, Twitter is working on a soon-to-be-released collaboration feature that allows two or more users to co-author a tweet (via Tech Crunch). While Twitter has long been known as a place for public discourse and fiery personal opinions on a range of matters, it has been constantly evolving to keep up with consumer trends. In the past year, many new features are being rolled out to benefit influencers, creators, and brands alike. With the addition of this feature, Twitter joins other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok which all have collaboration tools that can boost engagement and brand awareness for their users.
The collaboration feature was first spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi (via Twitter), an eagle-eyed mobile developer, who shared screenshots from his account as far back as December 2021 showing when the micro-blogging platform was working on this new feature.
How Do Collaborative Tweets Work?
Paluzzi has been regularly sharing updates about the feature from his Twitter account since last year. His first tweet about it was in December when he showed how it is going to work. According to him, if users want to collaborate with you on a tweet, they first have to be invited. Once they accept, their Twitter handles, and names will appear at the top of the tweet.
More evidence of testing was unearthed by the mobile developer earlier this year when he tweeted about additional developments that were being tested by the social networking site. In February, he shared how the micro-blogging platform displays co-authors on a collab-styled tweet. Their profile pictures will be displayed—fused together, one on top of the other.
Screenshots posted by Paluzzi also show that Twitter will unveil a new collaborations button located at the bottom of the Tweet compose box.
Collaboration Is A Major Future Trend
As the famous saying goes, two heads are better than one, and for businesses who team up with influencers and use collaborative tools, it is a veritable goldmine: the influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $16 billion dollars in 2022 (via Influencer Marketer Hub). These tools allow social media platform users to effectively promote their products and services, and boost engagement among their followers.
With these co-authoring features coming online soon, we can see that Twitter wants to position itself as being more than just a place to get the latest news, or being a mouthpiece for controversial thoughts. They want to encourage their subscribers to connect with each other and also help to organically grow their brand or follower numbers. Along with this upcoming collaboration feature, the site has been branching out and steadily releasing other community-building ventures such as Twitter Communities so they can offer their followers the full social media experience.