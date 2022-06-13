How Collaborative Tweets Could Change Twitter Forever

For Twitter users and content creators who want to partner with brands, or promote their work in tandem with others, Twitter is working on a soon-to-be-released collaboration feature that allows two or more users to co-author a tweet (via Tech Crunch). While Twitter has long been known as a place for public discourse and fiery personal opinions on a range of matters, it has been constantly evolving to keep up with consumer trends. In the past year, many new features are being rolled out to benefit influencers, creators, and brands alike. With the addition of this feature, Twitter joins other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok which all have collaboration tools that can boost engagement and brand awareness for their users.

The collaboration feature was first spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi (via Twitter), an eagle-eyed mobile developer, who shared screenshots from his account as far back as December 2021 showing when the micro-blogging platform was working on this new feature.