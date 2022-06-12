This Security Exploit Could Have Major PS5 And PS4 Implications

Gaming consoles are powerful machines that — in recent generations — have become similar to desktop computers in terms of hardware and capabilities. Despite all of that power, however, these gaming machines are nearly as locked down as smart TVs or other appliances. That includes the PlayStation 5, as Sony does its best to thwart any form of modification of the system. For better or worse, that hasn't stopped hackers of all varieties from trying to find a backdoor into the console to take advantage of the power it has to offer. One such exploit was recently publicized, which has the PS5 and PS4 modding communities quite excited about the prospects of more open PlayStation boxes — unofficially, of course.

Security engineer Andy Nguyen disclosed this news at a security conference (via GameRant), revealing how it is possible to run arbitrary code on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The "hack" takes advantage of the console's Blu-Ray disc system, similar to how an old PS2 hack exploited the way DVDs were read. It's really no wonder why console makers want to get rid of optical discs and physical media exactly to prevent such exploits, especially if the exploit is part of the hardware that they can't patch. The hack has been tested to work on the PS5 and PS4, but there's also a possibility it could work on the PS3, which is the first PlayStation to support Sony's Blu-ray disc. The next big question is how long this exploit will remain viable.