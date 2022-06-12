Galaxy Z Flip 4 Live Photos Show A Familiar Face With A Few New Tricks

Now that Apple's big annual event is over, the tech industry is switching back to obsessing over the phones that are yet to come. We're about two months away from the expected debut of Samsung's next-gen foldable phones. If previous leaks and tips about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are anything to go by, these phones might be a little disappointing in terms of sensational new features or designs. That's especially true for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is shaping up to be a more modest and incremental upgrade rather than a true evolution. At first blush, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sounds similar, but a couple of photos of an actual device raises hopes about a few significant improvements it might pack.

Both foldable phones will naturally have upgraded specs like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. They might even have double the storage capacity, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally offering a 1TB option while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may get a 512GB configuration. Externally, however, the two are expected to be exactly the same aside from some very subtle tweaks and improvements.

That's especially disappointing for those who were hoping that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will finally house the stylus inside like the Galaxy Note. There still isn't room for that inside, at least based on the leaks, despite some of the phone's specs allegedly remaining the same or, in some cases, even shrinking. In contrast, photos of a functional Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked by TechTalkTV show some visible changes to the foldable clamshell, ones that could have important benefits for users.