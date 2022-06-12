Galaxy Z Flip 4 Live Photos Show A Familiar Face With A Few New Tricks
Now that Apple's big annual event is over, the tech industry is switching back to obsessing over the phones that are yet to come. We're about two months away from the expected debut of Samsung's next-gen foldable phones. If previous leaks and tips about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are anything to go by, these phones might be a little disappointing in terms of sensational new features or designs. That's especially true for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is shaping up to be a more modest and incremental upgrade rather than a true evolution. At first blush, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sounds similar, but a couple of photos of an actual device raises hopes about a few significant improvements it might pack.
Both foldable phones will naturally have upgraded specs like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. They might even have double the storage capacity, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally offering a 1TB option while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may get a 512GB configuration. Externally, however, the two are expected to be exactly the same aside from some very subtle tweaks and improvements.
That's especially disappointing for those who were hoping that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will finally house the stylus inside like the Galaxy Note. There still isn't room for that inside, at least based on the leaks, despite some of the phone's specs allegedly remaining the same or, in some cases, even shrinking. In contrast, photos of a functional Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked by TechTalkTV show some visible changes to the foldable clamshell, ones that could have important benefits for users.
Same face, less crease
In terms of general design, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 shown in the photos looks exactly like its predecessor. A closer inspection, however, reveals a few key differences. The most obvious, at least if compared side-by-side with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is the larger external Cover Screen. It's still not as large as the Moto Razr's, but it's a lot better than having a very cramped screen for reading notifications or controlling music.
One photo also shows how the hinge looks thinner and the gap it creates when folded a bit narrower, although it's obviously still there. This goes together with earlier insider tips that the crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shallower and less noticeable. It might not be a game-changer, especially for those who have learned to ignore the crease over time, but it still raises the bar as far as Samsung's foldable phones go.
Other than those small but important changes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to be virtually unchanged. The biggest drawback for this foldable clamshell might be its cameras, which are reportedly identical to last year's model. Samsung has been rather stingy when it comes to upgrading the cameras on its foldable phones, and it seems that it won't be changing this year either. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to debut in August, so we'll just have to wait for a flood of leaks to prove otherwise.