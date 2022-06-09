Whatever Happened To Local Motors?
One of the most fascinating things about the car world is the way technology can be infused with a basic concept to design not only a mode of transportation but what is also, in a sense, a work of art. Vehicles have been around for what seems like forever, so some of the more cutting-edge automotive inventions feel like something straight from a film. One example of this is the company Local Motors, which designs — or rather designed – 3D printed vehicles. The company was founded by John B. Rogers Jr. in 2007 and was based out of Phoenix, Arizona.
As far as a mission statement is concerned, the ideas of open collaboration and co-creation were at the center of Local Motors' business model — aside from the product, that is. As a result, the company got the ball rolling with crowdsourced car designs, something made possible by additive manufacturing, the commercial version of the technology typically referred to as 3D printing. The company believed that the process of 3D printing was a worthwhile way to produce vehicles, doing so via a network of micro-factories. Ultimately, though, things didn't work out.
What did Local Motors produce?
During its relatively short run, Local Motors made four different cars. One of them was the Rally Fighter, which was designed as a mid-engine coupe that entered production in 2010. Consumers who wanted a unit had to go to one of the company's micro-factories in order to take part in the assembly process, as it was essentially a kit car. The model exited production in 2016, Motor 1 reported in January 2022, after which point the company began focusing on autonomous pod shuttles called Olli. These vehicles were intended for various purposes, including serving as taxis, operating as a network of shuttles to replace traditional buses, and offering transportation to college campuses.
The company also had the Strati, which happened to be the first 3D-printed electric car. The concept was notable because the printing of this car took only 44 hours and was witnessed by a live audience in 2014. Then, in 2015, Local Motors debuted the Swim, which was also a 3D-printed vehicle. Local Motors may not have had the longest history, but it's clear the company wanted to usher in new and exciting ways to build cars.
Why Local Motors shut down
It's always sad when tech companies like this close, especially when they take with them a new, innovative idea. Local Motors confirmed that it was shutting down in January 2022 following statements indicating as much from employees. At the time, The Drive cited anonymous sources who claimed the closure was ultimately due to a lack of funding. It should be noted that the website for Local Motors is still up, but it has not been updated.
Timing is everything in the car world when you're trying to change things up, and it seems the timing was all wrong for Local Motors. Sure, there were people who were excited about the company's vehicles, especially the Olli shuttle, but it was also difficult to convince the public of the need for this greener way to produce cars. Also, even if the company had moved beyond the novelty factor and managed to receive a high volume of orders, it may have been hard to keep up with demand if 3D printing was the way the cars were being built, even with the micro-factories.