Whatever Happened To Local Motors?

One of the most fascinating things about the car world is the way technology can be infused with a basic concept to design not only a mode of transportation but what is also, in a sense, a work of art. Vehicles have been around for what seems like forever, so some of the more cutting-edge automotive inventions feel like something straight from a film. One example of this is the company Local Motors, which designs — or rather designed – 3D printed vehicles. The company was founded by John B. Rogers Jr. in 2007 and was based out of Phoenix, Arizona.

As far as a mission statement is concerned, the ideas of open collaboration and co-creation were at the center of Local Motors' business model — aside from the product, that is. As a result, the company got the ball rolling with crowdsourced car designs, something made possible by additive manufacturing, the commercial version of the technology typically referred to as 3D printing. The company believed that the process of 3D printing was a worthwhile way to produce vehicles, doing so via a network of micro-factories. Ultimately, though, things didn't work out.