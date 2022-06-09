T-Mobile's New 5G Hotspot Sounds Almost Too Good To Be True

It was almost two years ago that T-Mobile announced its first 5G hotspot device — the T-Mobile 5G MiFi M2000. With a price tag of $336, this MiFi M2000 wasn't inexpensive by any stretch of the imagination. However, the product did find its share of takers anyway and became particularly popular among people in rural areas looking for relatively stable, fast internet connectivity.

Another reason for its success was that customers had the option to get it for half the price if they signed up for a two-year contract. Then there was the attractive (at the time) hotspot plan for $50 per month that offered 100GB of data — which was incrementally more than what the competition offered at the time.

Anyway, the reason we are talking about a two-year-old hotspot product from T-Mobile is that the carrier, earlier today, added an updated 5G hotspot product to its repertoire. The new product is simply called the T‑Mobile 5G Hotspot and will go on sale starting June 16, 2022.