T-Mobile's New 5G Hotspot Sounds Almost Too Good To Be True
It was almost two years ago that T-Mobile announced its first 5G hotspot device — the T-Mobile 5G MiFi M2000. With a price tag of $336, this MiFi M2000 wasn't inexpensive by any stretch of the imagination. However, the product did find its share of takers anyway and became particularly popular among people in rural areas looking for relatively stable, fast internet connectivity.
Another reason for its success was that customers had the option to get it for half the price if they signed up for a two-year contract. Then there was the attractive (at the time) hotspot plan for $50 per month that offered 100GB of data — which was incrementally more than what the competition offered at the time.
Anyway, the reason we are talking about a two-year-old hotspot product from T-Mobile is that the carrier, earlier today, added an updated 5G hotspot product to its repertoire. The new product is simply called the T‑Mobile 5G Hotspot and will go on sale starting June 16, 2022.
Just the basics with a big battery
T-Mobile advertises the new 5G hotspot as the most affordable way to access its countywide 5G network. This hotspot supports T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G networks as well.
Compared to the older MiFi M2000 hotspot, the new 5G hotspot, manufactured by Quanta, sports a compact design. What is carried over from the older model is a small screen that displays vital information about the connection and battery status, along with the local time and the number of devices connected. The T-Mobile 5G Hotspot supports connecting up to 32 devices simultaneously, which is more than sufficient for even the largest of homes. In addition, the inbuilt battery has a capacity of 6460 mAh which guarantees seamless usage for hours together without having to worry about running out of power.
Those interested in getting hold of the T-Mobile 5G Hotspot can get the hardware for free if they commit to a two-year contract when adding a new line to T-Mobile's 50 GB or 100 GB Mobile Internet plan. With a 5 GB Mobile Internet plan, users can get the hotspot for approximately $99. Apart from these two offers, existing T-Mobile consumers can get the hotspot for a monthly payment of $8.25 per month for two years. They also have the option to pay $198 upfront.