Black Shark 5 US Release Date Revealed

The Black Shark 5 series of gaming phones have finally made their global debut. Starting at $549 for the standard Black Shark 5 and $799 for the speedier Pro model, the two phones were released for interested buyers in the U.S. on June 9, 2022, via the company's official website, Amazon, and Ali Express. The company has also introduced a pair of $80 noise-canceling earbuds called the Joybuds Pro that claims to offer a low latency audio experience while taking generous design cues from Apple's AirPods Pro.

Starting with the design, it's quite a huge leap from the aggressive styling seen on the brand's older phones. The sharp lines are gone in favor of a smooth glass-and-metal sandwich design. The vanilla Black Shark 5 offers a relatively clean rear panel with only a bold branding at the corner and comes in Matte Black or Explorer Grey colors, while the Black Shark 5 Pro employs linear patterns across the rear panel for an edgy look that is served in Stellar Black and Nebula White trims.

Aside from the distinct aesthetics, there are a few key differences under the hood as well. The Black Shark 5 Pro comes armed with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip ticking alongside up to 16GB of faster LPDDR5 (6400 MHz) RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. The non-Pro model is fitted with the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM (5500 MHz), and a 64-megapixel rear snapper.