Apple's WWDC May Reveal Key Tools For AR/VR Headsets

Apple's annual conference for developers is just around the corner, and while there have been plenty of rumors about what to expect, the company always manages to surprise us at the last minute. There might be new colors for the new MacBook Air, or there might just be new shades of the same hues instead. There may also be clues about the next iPhone's switch from the front notch to the pill, but most of the focus will really be on iOS 16. What sources seem to agree on is that Apple's much anticipated AR and VR headset will still be a no-show this year. That doesn't mean, however, that it won't have anything to reassure developers and stakeholders that it hasn't dropped the ball on the technology it has been praising for years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been repeatedly quoted talking favorably about augmented reality, especially as opposed to virtual reality, as the next big thing in computing (via Inc). It has even started integrating AR technologies into its existing platforms, particularly through its ARCore framework. By now, it is no longer a secret that the company is developing its own mixed reality headset, but the date of its debut seems to slip year after year — and it seems it still won't happen this year, or at least not at WWDC 2022.

Part of the reason for the delay is likely Apple's notorious eye for detail, so anything less than perfect just won't do. There are, however, also rumors of infighting within Apple's AR team, particularly when it comes to the ethical implications of such a technology, especially in changing social practices.