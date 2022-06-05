Why NASA Is Measuring Dust On Earth From Space

Space agencies like NASA have an ongoing fight with a tiny enemy: dust. From Martian dust covering up the solar panels of Mars landers like InSight and rovers like Opportunity to tricky sharp moon dust that gets into components and eats away at them, the problems presented by these small particles are many. But NASA isn't only interested in dust out in the depths of space — the agency is also interested in the dust right here on Earth. As part of its suite of Earth monitoring tools and experiments, NASA will soon be launching an experiment to the International Space Station (ISS) to measure dust in Earth's atmosphere.

The Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) instrument analyzes dust using a spectrometer, an instrument that breaks light down into a spectrum to see the composition of targets (via JPL). This allows it to pinpoint particular minerals in dust, and so see what the dust is made of.

The idea is to point the instrument at Earth and to study desert regions in particular, as these are the sources of a large amount of mineral dust in the atmosphere. According to NASA, the total amount of mineral dust carried out of desert regions and into the atmosphere is an incredible amount at more than a billion metric tons per year. Researchers want to measure how this dust moves through the atmosphere and what effect it has on the climate.