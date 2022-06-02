Amazon's PS5 And Xbox Series X Invite System Could Finally Get You A Console

Amazon has started a new invite-based system for purchasing high-demand items like the PS5 or the latest-gen Xbox consoles. The retailer's product page for the PlayStation 5 now shows a "Request Invitation" option instead of the usual "Add to Cart" or "Buy Now" buttons. Amazon makes it abundantly clear that it wants high-demand items to fall in the hands of genuine customers, not bots.

Once users click on the invite button, they will be put on a list of customers hoping to buy the consoles. Depending upon the restock situation, Amazon will notify the shortlisted buyers via email in order to purchase it. However, getting on Amazon's invitation list isn't a guarantee that you will be able to buy the console. Amazon makes it abundantly clear from the get-go that all requests won't be granted. Once an invitation request is submitted, Amazon tells the potential buyer that their account will be verified.

The e-commerce giant also warns that the invite system "depends on several factors," and that means predicting wait times for potential buyers is not a viable option. However, lucky customers who get an invite to buy the PlayStation 5 or one of the latest Xbox Series consoles will have 72 hours to complete the purchase before the link expires. So far, it appears that the invitation system won't make any distinction between customers who have or lack a Prime subscription.