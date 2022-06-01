Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs Leak Suggests Not Much Has Changed

As we approach the second half of the year, we're also starting to take a closer look at Samsung's portfolio for the rest of 2022. Unsurprisingly, much of the attention has been lavished on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, partly because of expectations and partly because it is still Samsung's flagship foldable phone, at least in name. In terms of sales, however, it might be the Galaxy Z Flip that has taken the lead thanks to its more practical form and accessible price tag. Now we're all also getting a better picture of what the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might look like on the inside, and, just like its sibling, it may be a mixed bag with plenty of the same things from last year's foldable clamshell.

Based on the list shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, this year's Galaxy Z Flip will be something like a half and half when it comes to the hardware upgrade. There will be some changes, of course, but the leak claims there are many more elements that will remain the same. While that's almost on par with many smartphones these days, it could still be a bit disappointing to those who expect more from a trailblazing phone, especially when the next Motorola Razr is rumored to be quite the premium piece.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's internal main screen remains the same size and retains the same specs, the leak claims, but there could be unseen improvements in areas like durability and the reduction of the crease. Memory and storage configurations may also look similar, but perhaps the biggest source of disappointment may be the cameras. The devil may be in the details, but it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the exact same set as its predecessor; that translates to dual 12MP cameras on the outside and a 10MP selfie shooter on the inside. Whether the latter will finally adopt under-display camera tech is still unknown.