Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs Leak Suggests Not Much Has Changed
As we approach the second half of the year, we're also starting to take a closer look at Samsung's portfolio for the rest of 2022. Unsurprisingly, much of the attention has been lavished on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, partly because of expectations and partly because it is still Samsung's flagship foldable phone, at least in name. In terms of sales, however, it might be the Galaxy Z Flip that has taken the lead thanks to its more practical form and accessible price tag. Now we're all also getting a better picture of what the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might look like on the inside, and, just like its sibling, it may be a mixed bag with plenty of the same things from last year's foldable clamshell.
Based on the list shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, this year's Galaxy Z Flip will be something like a half and half when it comes to the hardware upgrade. There will be some changes, of course, but the leak claims there are many more elements that will remain the same. While that's almost on par with many smartphones these days, it could still be a bit disappointing to those who expect more from a trailblazing phone, especially when the next Motorola Razr is rumored to be quite the premium piece.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4's internal main screen remains the same size and retains the same specs, the leak claims, but there could be unseen improvements in areas like durability and the reduction of the crease. Memory and storage configurations may also look similar, but perhaps the biggest source of disappointment may be the cameras. The devil may be in the details, but it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the exact same set as its predecessor; that translates to dual 12MP cameras on the outside and a 10MP selfie shooter on the inside. Whether the latter will finally adopt under-display camera tech is still unknown.
Evolution, not revolution
To be fair, Samsung will no doubt be upgrading the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in areas that do matter, aside from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The external Cover Display will reportedly be 2.1 inches this time around, which could be a significant improvement over the modest 1.9-inch screen from last year. It's still smaller than the Motorola Razr's small display, but the purpose is simply to give a peek at fleeting information rather than making the phone completely usable while folded shut.
The battery reportedly also gets a big boost from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh. More importantly, the leak suggests the model will support faster 25W wired charging, though the 10W wireless charging remains the same. Given the size of the phone, every little bit counts in prolonging its battery life or reducing the downtime caused by charging.
In a way, this spec sheet — which is still unofficial, of course — mirrors the theme of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Contrary to expectations of massive changes like the addition of an S Pen silo, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is starting to sound more like an incremental upgrade over last year's foldable. Even the cameras are said to mostly be the same, though there are reportedly slight improvements here and there, particularly with rumors of a 10MP under-display camera. To some extent, it seems to be Samsung's way of saying that its foldable phones are becoming more stable and consistent and therefore do not need massive changes, but it might still be too early for the novel product line to settle down.