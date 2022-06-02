How To Use The Handwriting Feature On Android

If you have an Android, chances are you already installed Google's handwriting input feature. However, it's not exactly enabled by default, so setting it up might require some fiddling with your keyboard menu first. Before it was integrated into "Gboard," Google's built-in keyboard software, users had to download a separate app to utilize Android's handwriting-to-text function. In 2017, Google eventually made some tweaks that enabled handwriting input on Gboard natively (via Android Authority). While Gboard was slowly becoming just as capable as Google's dedicated handwriting input app, it was still lacking in the supported language department.

However, Gboard's version 8.3 update in 2019 gave it support for over 200 languages, rendering Google's separate app essentially obsolete, according to Android Police. Sure, Android's built-in keyboard is now capable of a more comprehensive handwriting-to-text experience on its own, but what didn't change is the convenience of enabling it. As before, Android users still had to visit a couple of menus in Gboard's settings instead of using a single toggle on the keyboard itself. Fortunately, the steps are not as complicated once you get past the initial set-up phase.