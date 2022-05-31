Do You Remember Google's Failed TV?

Google's Android TV platform has come a long way since its introduction in 2014, and it's slowly picking up the pace against firmly seated incumbents like Samsung's Tizen and LG's WebOS platforms for smart TVs. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Android TV was the fastest-growing smart TV operating system, according to Conviva, showing a year-on-year growth of 42%. However, nearly half a decade before Google introduced the Android TV platform, it launched the original Google TV, which flopped miserably within a year or so of launch.

The Google TV that was released in October 2010 was completely different than the currently available Google TV content discovery interface. The now-defunct version came via partnerships with Logitech and Sony and was available in a set-top box form factor; it was not originally a replacement for your cable or satellite TV connection, but instead was designed to augment the experience. Google TV relied on an internet connection to show programs and schedules while allowing users to download Android apps and browse the internet like a regular Android tablet.

Here's a look at the Logitech Revue with Google TV software, courtesy of Micheal MJD on YouTube:

While it seems to be a revolutionary product, it failed to appeal to a larger audience for reasons that included poor software performance, lack of supported content, and opposition from cable companies and other traditional media providers.