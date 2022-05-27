How To Use An Old iPhone As A VR Headset

VR isn't as expensive as it used to be. A few years ago, you needed a high-end gaming PC and a headset that could cost close to a thousand dollars. Now you can experience VR for as little as $300 with an all-in-one headset like the Meta Quest 2. If $300 is still out of your budget and you have an old iPhone in a drawer, you can actually step into VR for even less than that. Phone-based VR systems aren't as high-quality as dedicated headsets. The games will be limited, as will the motion tracking and visuals. But everything will still be in 3D and you'll get a taste of what a modern VR experience can be.

All of the systems we're going to discuss below are basically boxes with lenses you can clip your phone into. These systems are then combined with VR apps — most of which are based around Google Cardboard. The apps will display two images — one for each lens — which give the illusion of 3D. Your phone's accelerometer will be used for tracking, allowing you to look and sometimes move around the virtual space. A set of headphones can also improve immersion if an app has 3D audio. The Cardboard app itself requires iOS 13, so that old iPhone should be an iPhone 6S at a minimum. Requirements for other apps will vary.