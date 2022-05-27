How Trump's War On Twitter Affects Social Media

The Trump administration have released an executive order to hold Twitter and social media platforms responsible for posts found on their sites. The executive order gives more power to federal regulators to argue that social media companies are violating free speech rights when they censor posts or limit user privileges.

The White House wrote on Thursday: "When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power. They cease functioning as passive bulletin boards, and ought to be viewed and treated as content creators."

The move comes after Twitter censored two of the president's tweets, with false claims about voting by mail. Twitter added a label, advising readers to check the facts. They also censored the president's Tweet about the Minnesota protests, due to concerns that his statement, "when the looting starts, the shooting stars" could incite violence.