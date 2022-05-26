Bluetti Gives Veterans And Military Personnel A Treat This Memorial Day Weekend

Sponsored feature

Like many other holidays, Memorial Day has taken on both somber and festive natures. The weekend often becomes a time to go out, be with family and friends, have an outdoor barbecue, and generally enjoy life. When Monday comes around, though, we also remember the men and women who can't do the same after they offered their lives in sacrifice for the sake of the country and its people. Whether still in active service, retired as veterans, or anything in between, these valiant persons deserve to be pampered once in a while. For that very purpose, Bluetti is taking a load off their minds and their pockets this weekend with discounts that will make power outages or outdoor trips less stressful for our men and women in uniform.

Bluetti has a variety of portable and somewhat portable power stations that can juice up devices and appliances in a pinch. Powered by safe, stable, and efficient Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, these power stations can provide emergency electricity to a whole house in case of a power outage, charge phones and laptops while on a camping trip, or even just be your trusty backup when on the move. Plus, they're also friendlier to the environment with the option to charge off the power of the sun.

To commemorate and celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend, Bluetti is launching a Veterans and Military Benefits Program to give something back to our living heroes. With discounts as high as 10%, military personnel, both active and discharged, will no longer have to stress over those moments when emergency strikes and the power outlet can no longer serve its purpose.