Fortune 500 Has Just Added Their First Crypto Company

Coinbase has made history by becoming the first crypto group to find a spot on the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies. In the 68th edition of the coveted list, Coinbase has been positioned at the 437th spot, with a market cap of around $41 billion as of March 2022. Coinbase first made international trade market waves when it went public last year, becoming the first crypto exchange to get listed on Nasdaq.

The crypto exchange platform's debut on the Fortune 500 list comes at a bittersweet time as the global crypto market has come crashing down and lost about a trillion dollars in a very short span of time. Unsurprisingly, the crash has taken its toll on the company's fortunes as well. In the last quarter of 2021, Coinbase bled over two million monthly active users, while the stock dipped by a margin of over 70%.

In the first quarter of 2022, Coinbase reported a staggering $430 million in losses, which was quite a downfall following four successive profitable quarters with stunning growth figures. However, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was still optimistic about the company's future prospects and mentioned during the recent earnings call that he's "never been more bullish" on where Coinbase currently stood as a company. Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell also classified Coinbase as one of the "real winners" that survived a global pandemic and "can flourish once the world opens back up."