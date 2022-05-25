Why One iPhone 14 Model's Production Is Falling Behind Schedule

Grim news for those of us who are looking forward to the upcoming iPhone 14: Apple may have run into some pretty serious delays, and if things don't improve, those delays might only get worse. According to Nikkei Asia, the development of at least one iPhone 14 model has fallen three weeks behind schedule due to the recent COVID-10 lockdowns in China. The country enforces a strict zero-COVID policy and seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has pushed China's leadership to enforce lockdowns in a big way. Although restrictions are slowly easing, the damage to the supply chain might be bigger than what factory workers can still reasonably make up for by rushing production and working day and night.

"It is challenging to make up for the lost time. Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development," an executive with an Apple supplier told Nikkei Asia, noting that the pace of reopening Apple's Shanghai production lines has been "rather slow." With new iPhone 14 models set to release later this year, this could potentially end in disaster, seeing as Apple usually tends to release its products around the same time every year.

According to the report, Apple has told its suppliers to speed up their efforts in order to make up for the month it has lost during the Shanghai lockdown. Although delays don't mean that we won't see the iPhone 14 released at all, they very well might mean that the production volume will be small at the start. This translates to shortages, where more people want to buy the new phone than there are phones up for sale.