Mark Zuckerberg Could Be Facing Major Consequences Due To Facebook Data Breaches

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg is again in the hot water over the wrongdoings of Facebook, but this time, it is the past shady moves by the social media platform that are coming back to haunt him. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (District of Columbia) has filed a lawsuit against Zuckerberg for being an integral part of the decision-making chain that paved the way for the massive Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal.

The latest legal charge initiated by Racine is his second attempt at pulling in Zuckerberg as a defendant in the case, instead of the company itself. The first request filed in 2018 was rejected by DC Superior Judge Maurice Ross, saving the Meta chief from being personally held accountable for the data privacy scandal. The latest lawsuit filed by Racine again aims to put Zuckerberg in the defendant's seat, alleging that he should have been aware of the company's privacy policies and that he was responsible for implementing deceptive policies that were abused under his watch. The lawsuit seeks to force Zuckerberg into paying appropriate restitution to those affected by the string of events.