Everyone From Apple To Disney Is Rumored To Be Thinking Of Buying EA Games

Mergers and acquisitions have become a controversial topic in the gaming industry, where it seems like just about anyone with a dream and access to Unreal Engine could get picked up by any of the gaming giants, namely Microsoft, Sony, or Tencent — and that's just to name a few. Tech giants, private holding companies, and even Disney are also dividing and conquering their own sections of the games industry, leaving no stone unturned in their quests to dominate the metaverse.

The Guardian reported in May 2022 that Square Enix sold several studios to the Sweden-based Embracer Group. The deal included studios like Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, which Square Enix sold off for an underwhelming $300 million. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Microsoft recently began moving on its jaw-dropping Activision-Blizzard purchase, which cost the Windows company no small fee; the nearly $70 billion deal most likely broke a record for entertainment-related mergers. By comparison, Disney purchased Marvel in 2009 for a meager $4 billion (via NYT).

That said, supermassive publisher Electronic Arts — worth about $38.44 billion on the NASDAQ – has been something of a talking point for a while now. Many have taken to social media sites like Reddit to speculate on the idea of EA being purchased, and that momentum is only speeding up. In a blowout story that may not surprise those who've followed the mergers and acquisitions paper trail across the industry, Puck News reported on May 20, 2022, that EA does indeed seek to be bought out.