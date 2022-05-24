Bluetti EB3A Offers A Fast-Charging 600W Power Station For Your Travel Needs
Sponsored feature
Thanks to the events of the past two years, "revenge travel" has become one of the growing trends in recent months. Of course, you don't need to book flights to faraway countries to have a nice vacation. Sometimes, all you need is to do is head outside to enjoy some peace of mind. That peace of mind, however, might be disrupted by worries about how you'll enjoy the conveniences of modern life away from wall sockets. Fortunately, there are plenty of portable power options out there that aren't noisy or dangerous. In fact, Bluetti has just announced the upcoming arrival of its newest family member, the Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station, capable of delivering all the power you'll need while also minimizing the time it takes to charge its large battery.
Portable power stations that run on batteries instead of gasoline have become more popular in recent years. Unlike their fuel-chugging counterparts, these large batteries are quieter, safe to use even indoors, and better for the environment when used with solar panels. Like the rest of its peers, the new Bluetti EB3A utilizes a Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, the same type that powers electric cars. Unlike typical lithium-ion batteries, this kind of battery cell promises better efficiency, faster charging times, and longer lifespans.
Like other Bluetti power stations, the EB3A offers the staple features that have made the brand quite the hit among both travelers and at-home consumers. It supports a variety of charging options, including simultaneous input from both AC and solar to speed up charging times. That is also where the power station shines the brightest when it lets you charge the battery to full in a little over an hour tops.
Bluetti EB3A
The Bluetti EB3A houses a 268Wh battery capable of pushing out 600W of AC power. Despite its size, it weighs only 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms), making it perfect for a quick, stress-free trip outdoors. It has plenty of output ports, including two AC ports, two USB-A ports, and one 100W USB-C port that should be enough for your hungry laptop. With its "Powerlifting Mode," you can even plug in resistive appliances like hairdryers and vacuum cleaners rated at up to 1200W. When at home, the UPS Bypass Mode also lets you use the power station as an ad hoc emergency power backup when things unexpectedly go dark.
The real power of the EB3A, however, lies in how fast you can charge it. With a Turbo charging mode that can accept up to 430W of power, the portable power station can go from zero to 80% in just 30 minutes. Plus, you have a variety of charging options, like solar, car charger, or even a combination of AC and solar for that super-fast Turbo mode. And to make charging even more convenient, the EB3A uses a single industry-standard AC cable, so you won't have to worry about a proprietary power brick that could be difficult to replace.
Powerful and smart, the new power station also features a brand new LCD screen that shows all the information you need, from remaining capacity to charging time, all in a clearer and brighter way. You can also see all these and control the battery from a smartphone, and you can even install a new OTA update directly over Wi-Fi. Break free from the confines of your home or office and brave the great outdoors without worrying about how you'll charge your phone or laptop with the new Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station, arriving on June 14.