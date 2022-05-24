Bluetti EB3A Offers A Fast-Charging 600W Power Station For Your Travel Needs

Sponsored feature

Thanks to the events of the past two years, "revenge travel" has become one of the growing trends in recent months. Of course, you don't need to book flights to faraway countries to have a nice vacation. Sometimes, all you need is to do is head outside to enjoy some peace of mind. That peace of mind, however, might be disrupted by worries about how you'll enjoy the conveniences of modern life away from wall sockets. Fortunately, there are plenty of portable power options out there that aren't noisy or dangerous. In fact, Bluetti has just announced the upcoming arrival of its newest family member, the Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station, capable of delivering all the power you'll need while also minimizing the time it takes to charge its large battery.

Portable power stations that run on batteries instead of gasoline have become more popular in recent years. Unlike their fuel-chugging counterparts, these large batteries are quieter, safe to use even indoors, and better for the environment when used with solar panels. Like the rest of its peers, the new Bluetti EB3A utilizes a Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, the same type that powers electric cars. Unlike typical lithium-ion batteries, this kind of battery cell promises better efficiency, faster charging times, and longer lifespans.

Like other Bluetti power stations, the EB3A offers the staple features that have made the brand quite the hit among both travelers and at-home consumers. It supports a variety of charging options, including simultaneous input from both AC and solar to speed up charging times. That is also where the power station shines the brightest when it lets you charge the battery to full in a little over an hour tops.