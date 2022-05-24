The Truth About Lewis Hamilton's Near Race-Ending First Lap

Lewis Hamilton has had a string of bad luck lately, but his near race-ending first lap at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix just might have pushed the British racer in the right direction. Hamilton is known as the driver with the most wins in Formula One history, and while he has a reputation for success, he certainly could've had a better run at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

The record-breaking racer finished the race behind his teammate George Russell, who was able to earn the third spot at the podium. Hamilton was left in fifth place after suffering from a momentary collision with Haas F1 Team racer Kevin Magnussen in the first lap. Those results didn't leave Hamilton in low spirits, but rather, the British race star took it as a "great sign" that signifies his team is heading in "the right direction" (via ESPN). So, how did Hamilton go from nearly quitting to being quite ecstatic in post-interviews after a potentially disastrous first lap? Well, it started with a push.