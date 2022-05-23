Apple May Be Bringing Back A Classic Internet Device

A new filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has come to light, revealing the news that Apple has been working on (and been granted approval for) a new network adapter. It may seem a bit odd, especially given that Apple discontinued its AirPort routers back in 2018, but the device (coded as A2657 by the FCC) appears to be running on iOS 15.5.

Apple has also filed for confidentiality of schematics, specifications, and photographs of the device that it wants to maintain for at least six more months, so we probably won't be seeing in-depth details for some time yet. We just know that Apple is working on it, and that the details are going to be hush-hush until at least November 15, 2022.

For now it seems like the FCC will just keep putting the device through its paces in an ongoing battery of tests — all of which it's documented on the official filing page.