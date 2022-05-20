The Scary Reason Ford Just Recalled Thousands Of SUVs

Ford has issued a recall for 39,013 Navigator and Expedition SUVs due to a fire safety risk. In an official statement, the company notes that the units eligible for the recall "pose a risk of under hood fire." What's odd — and truly astonishing — is the fact that the fire risk remains present regardless of whether the engine is off and the vehicle is parked.

As such, Ford has asked owners of the aforementioned SUVs to park their vehicle outside so that it doesn't burn down their garage or nearby cars in a parking lot. Moreover, owners of the affected SUVs have been asked to park their vehicles away from buildings citing fire risks. Based on complaints filed before the NHTSA and Ford's own investigations, the fire usually starts at the back of the engine compartment covering the vehicle's passenger area.

Ford says they are yet to zero in on the specific cause of the hood inferno risk in their SUVs. So far, there have been 16 reported cases of Navigator and Expedition vehicles catching fire, but the company only started to investigate them in March of 2022. A few weeks ago, Ford also recalled over 730,000 SUVs and pickup trucks over fire risks.