The Real Reason Canada Is Banning Huawei Technology

Canada has announced that is banning Huawei and ZTE's 5G gear citing national security risks. The decision comes after the U.S. government put a ban on Huawei's telecom gear under the Trump administration, with the U.K. government also following in the footsteps of its ally. In the wake of the Canadian government's decision, wireless carriers in the country will be prohibited from installing 5G network equipment sold by Huawei and ZTE.

Going a step further than simple future enforcement of their ban, the Canadian government has also directed that all existing 5G telecom gear supplied by the two companies must also be removed by June 28, 2024. The uprooting order also extends to 4G telecom gear, with the government asking all stakeholders to remove the equipment by December 31, 2027. The procurement of new 4G and 5G gear from Huawei and ZTE will come to a halt by September 21, 2022.

With its decision to take action against Huawei's 5G gear, Canada completes the blanket ban imposed by fellow countries in the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing consortium that also includes Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Australia enforced a 5G ban on Huawei in 2018, while New Zealand did the same in 2019.