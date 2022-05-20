Self-Repairing Electronics Are Closer To Reality Than You Think

What if the cracked screen of your mobile phone or the solar panels providing energy to a satellite could self-repair? These kinds of robots and electronics are not only a matter of science fiction — where self-aware machines like the Terminator can heal themselves — but of real interest for scientists and technology developers. Researchers from Technion, the Isreal Institute of Technology, say self-repairing electronics may be possible and have the tech to prove it.

As the use of technology intensifies, electronics that have longer life spans become more valuable and essential for critical operations. The technology we use every day — smartphones, laptops, or tablets — has a very limited life span. These short life cycles are mostly due to electronic damage and normal degradation of electronic parts, including lithium batteries. From the government to the private tech industry, electronic damage can have significant consequences. For example, a 2010 study from the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESD) estimated that industries could lose up to $5 billion per year due to electrostatic electronic damage alone. By 2022, with an ever-expanding global cloud powered by endless servers, the risks are even higher.

Smoke, fire, water, dust, corrosion, temperature variations, radiation, mechanical shock, impact, contact failure, and thermal stress ... there are numerous ways in which electronics can be damaged (via LiveWire). On the other hand, other technologies like NASA space technology or commercial satellites, which cannot be accessed for maintenance or repairs, require longer life spans but still depend on electronics susceptible to damage. Self-healing electronics, while still a dream, could become the "holy tech grail."