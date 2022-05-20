Qualcomm Made Its New Wireless AR Smart Glasses A Little Less Dorky

Qualcomm has a new version of its augmented reality smart glasses, and though the Wireless AR Smart Viewer Reference Design may not be quite the sci-fi sunglasses the movies have promised us, they're certainly a little closer in design and functionality. Intended to demonstrate the mixed-reality potential of the Snapdragon XR2 Platform, the big improvement beyond the smaller, lighter design is that this new digital eyewear cuts the cord between glasses and phone.

The XR Platform Gen 1-based Smart Viewer was tethered, with a cable linking the glasses to a Snapdragon-powered smartphone. For 2022's reference design, Qualcomm snips that cord, instead relying on a 6GHz or 5GHz wireless link to the handset.

Resembling a set of chunky eyeglasses, the new headset is roughly 40% thinner in profile than the wired version. Qualcomm says its 115 gram weight has been better balanced, too, for more comfortable wear. The end result, the company concedes, still isn't at the point where those around you wouldn't notice these weren't ordinary sunglasses — and the roughly 30 minutes of battery life if you're using full-frame AR apps is far from ready for extended use — but it's an step forward nonetheless on the old design.