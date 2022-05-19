Here's How To Get Free Amazon Prime Goodies In Pokémon Go

With the weather getting warmer in many parts of the globe, many of us are eager to get back to catching 'em all in "Pokemon Go." If that sounds like you, good news — you can now receive "Pokémon Go" in-game goodies every two weeks throughout the summer, just as long as you are an Amazon Prime member. Prime Gaming has teamed up with Niantic, the augmented reality company behind "Pokémon Go," in order to deliver free items to "Pokémon" fans in the weeks and months ahead.

The bundles, set to start being handed out on May 19, 2022, will continue throughout the summer months, although an end-date hasn't been shared as of yet. The items all appear to be rather useful, including Poké Balls, Revives, and other things that come in handy when you're out and about, looking for new pocket monsters to add to your collection. Seeing as "Pokémon Go" is free to start, but buying new balls and other useful items usually costs money, it's a good idea to not miss out on these bundles. The first one is already up for grabs, serving up 30 Poké Balls, five Max Revives, and one Star Piece.

Regardless of the new Amazon and Niantic collaboration, the next few days are bound to be interesting for "Pokémon Go" players, seeing as the "Pokémon Go" May Community Day is right around the corner, set to take place on May 21. During that time, you'll be able to catch an Alolan Geodude in the wild. Now, how do you pick up your free bundles to gear up for the big event?