HyperX Delivers Its First True Wireless Headset With Cloud MIX Buds

HP has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds under its HyperX brand: the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds. According to a press release from the company, the Cloud MIX Buds are comparable to the standard Apple AirPods, not the classier Pro version (here's our review). They're also geared closer to PC gaming than they are to listening to music on the go. It's important to note that, unlike the upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro or existing AirPods Pro, there is no active noise canceling feature on the Cloud MIX Buds.

This can be a make-or-break feature for those who prefer portability since it makes a huge difference in whether you can sustainably tolerate using your buds in a public space. Instead, the Cloud MIX Buds include a built-in DTS Headphone:X mode, but it's only compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs that have the required DTS software installed.

What does stand out about the Cloud MIX Buds is its battery life. According to HP, these earbuds can last for a whopping 33 hours before needing to be recharged. HP's release does clarify in fine print that this has been tested with continuous playback at 50% volume, but this can evidently drop to about 21 hours when the buds are in ultra-low latency mode or 10 hours when in A2DP mode. Compare this to the maximum 5 hours of battery life afforded by the AirPods Pro.