HyperX Delivers Its First True Wireless Headset With Cloud MIX Buds
HP has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds under its HyperX brand: the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds. According to a press release from the company, the Cloud MIX Buds are comparable to the standard Apple AirPods, not the classier Pro version (here's our review). They're also geared closer to PC gaming than they are to listening to music on the go. It's important to note that, unlike the upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro or existing AirPods Pro, there is no active noise canceling feature on the Cloud MIX Buds.
This can be a make-or-break feature for those who prefer portability since it makes a huge difference in whether you can sustainably tolerate using your buds in a public space. Instead, the Cloud MIX Buds include a built-in DTS Headphone:X mode, but it's only compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs that have the required DTS software installed.
What does stand out about the Cloud MIX Buds is its battery life. According to HP, these earbuds can last for a whopping 33 hours before needing to be recharged. HP's release does clarify in fine print that this has been tested with continuous playback at 50% volume, but this can evidently drop to about 21 hours when the buds are in ultra-low latency mode or 10 hours when in A2DP mode. Compare this to the maximum 5 hours of battery life afforded by the AirPods Pro.
Cloud MIX Buds details and pricing
Diving into the nitty-gritty of the Cloud MIX Buds, you're looking at something that is comparable, once again, to the AirPods in terms of sheer audio quality and performance, at least on paper. Like the AirPods Pro, the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds are designed with built-in silicone ear tips for comfort, and that's important if you do decide to carry these on the go since this feature can mean the difference between whether your buds are constantly falling out of your ears or not.
The HyperX buds are powered by dynamic 12mm drivers — that's just a bit more powerful than the AirPods Pro, which features 11mm drivers by comparison. If you do have DTS installed on your Windows gaming PC, these buds unlock their true potential with 7.1 surround-sound mode, which can theoretically spatialize the audio in any video game or movie, albeit to mixed results since DTS itself generally converts 2D audio into 3D audio, unlike Dolby Atmos.
As advertised, HP's buds can connect wirelessly across up to around 65 feet via Bluetooth 5.2, and they are accompanied by a charging case that connects to any USB-C cable for charging purposes. That said, HP promises a total charging time of about 4 hours. HP's slated MSRP for the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds is $149.99, and they should become available this month. If you don't already own a USB-C cable (for whatever reason), one 6.5-foot USB-C to USB-A cable is included in the box.