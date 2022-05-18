The Real Reason Michael Burry Bet Millions Against Apple
Michael Burry is shorting Apple with a put option of 206,000 shares, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed on May 16. Burry is known for predicting the mid-2000s housing bubble and the following domino market crash. He also led the charge during the meme-stock investing in GameStop and bet against Elon Musk's Tesla, as well as bitcoin, dogecoin, and Robinhood.
Business Insider reports that through Scion Asset Management, Burry bought stock for Alphabet and Meta Platforms. When Burry makes a move on the market, every trader and finance investor pays close attention. This time — once again — Burry is puzzling the financial sector, leaving them wondering what he sees that they don't.
Fool reports that renowned investor Warren Buffett has strengthened his position by buying more Apple shares. As two iconic investors who have very different styles — but both with great influence — go different ways, many ask who is right, Burry or Buffett? Stephen Wright, writing for Fool, has an interesting answer: they are both right on the money.
Understanding the short and long-term Apple play
Wright explains that Buffett is a long-term investor while Burry shorts stock on short-term plays. Buffett is not in the business of predicting company stock prices but invests in companies that he believes have business value down the road. Burry, on the other hand, is looking at what Apple stocks will do in the near future. Inflation, supply chain issues complicating the technology sector, China's COVID-19 lockdowns, and the performance of NASDAQ are bound to affect Apple stock in the short term.
Burry has been open about his vision of the market, assuring that "the greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things" is inevitably leading to the "mother of all crashes" with investors piling up on cryptocurrencies (via Business Insider). Burry's put options on Apple stocks give him the right (but not the obligation) to sell shares at a certain price, at a certain time. "If Apple doesn't fall beneath a certain price by that time, the put options would expire worthless," Billy Duberstein explains in a separate post for Fool.
Benzinga adds that Burry's bearish position is valued at around $36 million if he exercises it. It is the largest position in his portfolio. Apple stock had a big run, quadrupling its stock price since early 2019. However, by May 2022, Apple stocks are down 20% year-to-date. The company from Cupertino saw a 16% drop in the stock price in this past quarter alone. Burry's portfolio reveals his confidence in the U.S. market. He slashed it from 20 holdings to just six in the third quarter of 2021, with a value that dropped from $140 million to $42 million. In the fourth quarter, he swapped three of his remaining six holdings, lifting his portfolio to $74 million. "Short sellers on a stock have nothing, zero, zilch, nada, to do with the success or failure of the underlying business," Burry tweeted on April 27.