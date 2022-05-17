Minecraft Angry Birds Crossover Misses Out On The Iconic Slingshots

Although its developer, Markus "Notch" Persson, created it to be an open-world sandbox game, he probably didn't envision that "Minecraft" would explode to where it is today. The title became so big that Microsoft acquired it to put it to use in fields that aren't directly related to playing computer games in the traditional sense. It is that openness and programmability that has made "Minecraft" more than just a one-hit-wonder and continues to attract not only creative minds but also brands. For example, it's not uncommon for brands and unrelated games to launch tie-ins with "Minecraft," often to bring awareness of their products to a different audience. The latest example of a popular "Minecraft" IP tie-in involves the mobile world's most violent avians.

Only a few mobile games reached iconic status in the early days of the market, including "Snake" on old Nokia phones and, to some extent, it was "Angry Birds" for the first generation of touchscreen smartphones. The latter title offered the perfect combination of piecemeal bursts of gameplay, simple touch-centric controls, and addictive mechanics wrapped in insanely whimsical and ridiculous lore.

"Angry Birds," however, has mostly become a footnote in gaming and mobile history. Creator Rovio Entertainment has repeatedly tried to milk the cow for as much as it can, spewing game sequel after sequel and game spinoff after spinoff — there were even a few animated shows and films created around the franchise. Today, the title is mostly just a pop culture reference among younger gamers, so this new "Minecraft" tie-in may be an attempt to revive the "Angry Birds" franchise by introducing it to a new audience.