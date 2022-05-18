Acer Serves Up New Predator Gaming Machines And ConceptD Workstations

Acer has just announced the upcoming release of several new exciting products, ranging from a gaming laptop with 3D capabilities to portable monitors. The company's range expanded considerably with new, innovative products that give us a lot to get hyped about for the upcoming months. Whether you're a gamer, a professional, or a content creator, you might find yourself interested in one of these Acer products. Some of the new Acer releases fall under the SpatialLabs logo, emphasizing 3D displays to help you see your creative projects and games alike come to life before your eyes. ConceptD laptops also received a refresh, catering to a whole new host of professional users thanks to their updated specifications.

The laptop pictured above is the latest addition to the Acer Predator line. Dubbed the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, it promises to deliver stereoscopic 3D to more than 50 modern games, all without forcing you to wear 3D glasses. Although it's not quite the 3D you might remember from the last movie you watched at the cinema, it still makes the games appear in a much more lifelike fashion, with a lot of added depth. Each of the supported games will come with its own custom 3D profile, and the list will include both new and classic titles. All of this will be made possible thanks to the SpatialLabs TrueGame tech as well as Acer's 15.6-inch UHD 2D panel.

Such a thrilling laptop needs a set of specifications to keep up with it, and the Predator Helios 300 certainly has that. You'll be able to configure it with an up to 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and DDR5 RAM. The laptop is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a starting price of $3,999.