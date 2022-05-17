Xbox Game Pass Closes Out May 2022 With Dinosaurs, Vampires, And Pac-Man

What do dinosaurs, Pac-Man, vampires, farming, skating, and crime have in common? All of them are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the very near future. The console/PC subscription service has just expanded its offerings, adding some really interesting titles into the mix. When we say "mix," we really do mean that — there's a full range of titles that are a little all over the map, so it looks like there's something in it for everyone. Some of the games are available right now, and some are just a teaser for what's yet to come, but one thing is for sure: today's announcement is packed full of gaming goodies.

Five of the games are up for grabs right now if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. The first one is "Her Story," and by the sound of it, it might be a little creepy, as it comes from the writer and designer of "Silent Hill: Shattered Memories." "Her Story" is a crime fiction game that sends you on an investigation into the past of a woman who is currently being interrogated. And if the crime genre is not your scene, you might want to try "Jurassic World Evolution 2," available on the Xbox cloud gaming service as well as on the console and PC. The story of "Jurassic World" hardly needs any introduction, because really, what more do you need than epic dinosaurs set in the world we know so well from "Jurassic Park?"