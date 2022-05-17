The Real Life Inspiration Behind Maserati's Famous Logo

Anyone who knows anything about sports cars knows the Maserati name. Once the luxury division of Ferrari, it's currently owned by Stellantis, a multinational automobile manufacturer founded when the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged with the French PSA Group. But the Italian sports car's origin goes back to 1914 Bologna, Italy, where four of the seven Maserati brothers (Alfieri, Ettore, Ernesto, and Bindo) founded their legendary sports car company.

In the early 1900s, Carlo and Alfieri Maserati worked on improving the electrical systems of early automobiles. Hence, their reputation for innovation and precision engineering preceeded Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto when they opened the doors to their company, Officine Alfieri Maserati, in 1914. Interestingly, their first product wasn't a car but a significant starting component for engines. During World War I, Maserati built spark plugs for Italian aircraft engines.

The Maserati name has since become associated with sports cars, and its trident logo is known around the world. There's a fascinating story behind the logo that most car enthusiasts know little to nothing about, and no ... it has nothing to do with Aquaman. According to Maserati's website, sometime around 1920 the brothers were looking for a logo that would set them apart from other auto makers. They turned to their artist brother Mario, who wasn't part of the company, to design a symbol for their family's car brand.