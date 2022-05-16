iPhone 14 Pro Max Dummy Unit Reveals One Big Design Change

In early May, Google revealed what its next big smartphone will look like when it launches later this year. The Pixel 7 will, thankfully, remain mostly the same as its predecessor, save for subtle design differences with the cameras on its back. In the fast-changing world of smartphones, sticking to the same design for one generation is considered unwise by some, trading brand recognition and familiarity for sensationalism and attention. Of course, Apple has always bucked the trend and stayed with its standard design for three or four generations before making big changes, and it seems it's about time for that to happen.

That said, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will most likely continue to look and feel like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, even if it finally ditches the old notch for something else. Leaks about the iPhone 14 series naturally abound by this time — all of them unofficial, of course. While the internal specs still seem to fluctuate, the most telling changes seem to be on the outside, particularly on the front of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It seems that Apple is finally ready to say goodbye to the notch it launched half a decade ago, but it's still uncertain whether this new design is better or not.

The YouTube channel Unbox Therapy acquired a dummy iPhone 14 Pro Max unit that was created based on the specifications and CAD renders that were leaked over the past weeks and months. These schematics are supposed to be used by accessory makers to ensure that their cases and other products will fit the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Unlike most dummy models, however, this one is supposedly really built to spec, which also means it would weigh the same as the real thing.