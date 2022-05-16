How To Password Protect Your Pictures On Snapchat

To begin using My Eyes Only, you'll need to first set up your passcode. From there, you can add photos or Stories you want to keep private. Be sure to use a PIN you can remember (or write it down somewhere for safekeeping). If you forget the number, Snapchat support cannot help you recover it, meaning you'll lose everything locked inside. To start a My Eyes Only folder, you'll also need to have at least one photo saved to Memories or let Snapchat access your camera roll. To set up the feature and protect your content, follow these simple steps (via Snapchat).

1. Open Snapchat and tap the icon that features two squares located to the left of the photo button. Alternatively, swipe up on the camera screen to get to Memories.

2. Tap and hold a photo you want to password protect, then tap the "More" option in the menu if you're using an iPhone. When testing this method, we found the process is slightly different on Android: you instead have to tap the "Hide" button in the menu, which will then trigger a prompt that asks whether you want to move the content to "My Eyes Only."

3. Tap "Hide Snap (My Eyes Only)" when prompted on iPhone or "Move" when prompted on Android.

4. If you haven't previously enabled and set up the My Eyes Only protected folder, you'll be prompted to do that before the content is moved. Tap "Quick Setup" when the prompt appears.

5. You'll be prompted to create a passcode. You can set a 4-digit PIN, or (if you're on iPhone), you can tap on "Use Passphrase" to use letters and numbers.

6. Tap on the circle to agree to the terms, and then tap "Continue."

7. Tap "Finish" to create the PIN-protected privacy folder. The image you selected in Step 2 will be automatically moved to My Eyes Only. You'll need to enter the PIN every time you tap on that folder before the content is visible. You can use My Eyes Only for any photo or Story you wish to keep password protected going forward.