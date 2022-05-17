Withings ScanWatch Horizon Eliminates The Need To Choose Between Function & Fashion

When it comes to what we wear, often enough it comes down to a simple choice: function vs. fashion. While cargo shorts may be memetically reviled, they allow wearers to equip themselves with plenty of gear that may not fit comfortably in standard pockets. The offerings in the wearable tech segment naturally lean pretty hard toward the function side of things and many smartwatches fail to deliver on fashion. Perhaps that's what the folks behind the Withings ScanWatch Horizon were hoping to change, putting forth a smartwatch that states very clearly that it's not too much to ask for both.

Offering modern connectivity and health monitoring with classic luxury style, the ScanWatch Horizon lets you have your cake and eat it too. It features a rotating bezel like any good diving watch and is water resistant up to 100 meters. Of course, most diving watches don't count your steps, monitor your heart rate, or let you record an ECG, in addition to letting you read text messages. Depending on your needs, the ScanWatch Horizon could be one of the best smartwatches for you.