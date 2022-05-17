Samsung Just Gave The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite A Fresh Lease On Life

In a surprising move, Samsung released a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and it's available on Amazon. This refresh happened without much of an announcement or fanfare — Samsung simply dropped the product in Italy and opened the pre-orders. The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite brings with it a few upgrades in terms of specifications as well as a small bump in price, but perhaps the most notable difference is the upgrade from Android 10 to Android 12.

The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released in 2020, and since then, it has been updated to run Android 12 — so the fact that this "new" version runs Android 12 out of the box was to be expected. According to GSM Arena, the 2020 version of the tablet will receive one more update and then continue receiving security patches for another year afterward. This bit of knowledge is interesting in relation to the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, because with a 2022 release date, the hardware may end up unsupported fairly soon after purchase. Perhaps the company sees this as a stepping stone for the next generation, but considering the quietness of the release, there is little hype for the refreshed Tab 6 Lite.

Samsung hasn't commented about the product release, but there is some insight into the new tablet through the specifications found in the Italian Amazon listing.