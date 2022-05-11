Sonos Roam Gets Three New Colors As Lorde Lands On Sonos Radio

Sonos is adding three new color options to its Roam portable speaker and launching a new streaming radio station in collaboration with musician Lorde. "Solar System" will join the line-up of Sonos Radio stations available for Sonos users, all curated by the artist known for songs like "Royals" and "Teams."

It won't just be her own music, of course. According to Sonos, "Solar System" will feature content that's inspired by the songs, artists, and "moments" that have motivated Lorde over the years. There'll also be a new Roam carry case — which looks like a fancy denim fanny pack — made in collaboration with EVERYBODY.WORLD for toting around Sonos' smallest speaker.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Until now, that speaker has been offered in black and white. Today, though, Sonos is adding three new colors for those wanting something a little more unusual. Olive, Sonos says, is a green inspired by landscapes and gardens, while Wave is a blue reminiscent of "the serenity of beaches."