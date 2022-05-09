ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Gets Quirky Artist Edition Variants

Laptop and tablet owners often fall into two categories. On the one hand, you have people who keep their portable computers as pristine as they can, trying to preserve the original design of the laptop with as few scuffs and scratches as possible. On the other hand, you have those who view the back of their devices as a blank canvas to express their personality and artistic tastes, placing stickers that tell their personal stories and fandoms, and more.

But what if you didn't need to stick stuff onto your laptop's back to personalize it? What if the laptop or tablet itself came with decals and designs that made them immediately unique and special? That is perhaps the kind of thinking that ASUS went through with these new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Editions that exude the spirit of some of this generation's most artistic minds.