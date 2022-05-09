How To Check If You Can Get Free Internet With The Affordable Connectivity Program

The announcement about the new program was accompanied by rules that outline criteria for concessions on internet spending. As noted by the White House, households that are eligible for ACP benefits will be guaranteed access to a high-speed internet plan with no additional fees and no data caps for $30 per month or less. In addition to providing affordable internet access to households across the U.S., the new rules also ensure that ISPs offer a minimum of 100 Mbps download speed.

The White House's official estimates suggest that roughly 48 million households qualify for ACP benefits. More than 11 million households have already signed up for the benefits. In addition, "tens of millions of ACP-eligible households" will also be eligible for a similar grade of internet connectivity for free, with a federal subsidy. The administration has created a new White House ACP landing page (also accessible by visiting getinternet.gov) to define eligibility parameters. One way to quality is having a household income falling at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline, according to household size.

Another way to quality is to be a participant in one or more of a collection of social welfare programs: SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, or Lifeline. You could also be the recipient of a Federal Pell Grant and find yourself qualified for ACP benefits, or you could be eligible through one of a number of Tribal assistance programs.