Apple Health Instacart-Like Service Was Briefly On The Table

Apple has started to transition its core business from making hardware and software to providing services. Of course, it still makes its traditional products, but a bit like Amazon, it is seeing those more as a gateway to its present and future services. This change in focus is one of the alleged reasons that Apple's design monarch Jony Ive left in not-so-high spirits, suggesting this strategy isn't just a passing fad within the company. In fact, it might be so ingrained in Apple's long-term business plan that the company may have even explored services you wouldn't have expected, including a grocery delivery and pickup service like Instacart that can be tied to Apple Health data.

Thanks to Amazon, buying things online is no longer unusual, but expanding that concept to groceries is still relatively new. Although Amazon eventually got in on this market, its rival Walmart was one of the first to capitalize on the intersection of the internet, shopping, and groceries with a service that wouldn't require you to leave your house. With the pandemic forcing people indoors, that kind of convenience became a critical factor for survival, and the "gig economy" experienced a boom over the past two years.

This economy is currently dominated by names like Uber and Lyft for transportation, UberEats and DoorDash for food, and Instacart for groceries. That last one is a household name when it comes to grocery deliveries and pickups, and it has also become the model for that kind of business. Even if only for a brief moment, it seems even Apple mulled investing in the same gig economy, though it was probably for the best that it allegedly scrapped the idea.