Why Building Rover Opportunity Took A Brutal Toll On The Team

Perseverance and Curiosity, the small helicopter Ingenuity, the lander InSight, Mars Odyssey, and Mars Reconnaissance are all scouting the red planet in 2022. They're our eyes and ears on Mars, but they are not the first of their kind. NASA has sent more than 20 missions to Mars, according to its Historical Log. After Pathfinder — the first rover to land on Mars in 1997 — it was time for the rovers Spirit and Opportunity. Little did anyone know that when they landed on Mars in 2004, the duo would exceed all expectations and set records that still stand today.

While both Spirit and Opportunity lived beyond their planned 90-day missions, Opportunity holds the record for the longest rover mission on Mars with an amazing 15 years of work in extreme conditions. It also set the record for most miles driven on the red planet. Beyond its impressive survival and driving skills, Opportunity excelled in scientific work. It discovered evidence that proved Mars was rich in water in the past, and that the conditions on the planet could have sustained microbial life, NASA explains.

The agency lists some of the reasons why Opportunity survived all the challenges Mars threw at it, including its tough build and ability to stay warm during extremely cold nights. Nothing lasts forever, however, and Opportunity sent out its final signal on June 10, 2018 (via JPL). The incredible mission had come to an end because the rover was submerged in a violent and relentless dust storm that covered the entire planet. With batteries draining and no sun to charge, the rover found its final resting place in a spot NASA calls Perseverance Valley in honor of the rover's endurance. The emotional toll of the death of Opportunity was harsh, but given the success of the mission, it was nothing compared to what NASA engineers faced when designing and building the rover.