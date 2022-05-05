Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 Gets An AMD Speed Upgrade

Acer has just announced the release of a new Chromebook, an ultra-light notebook made for productivity on the go, and it weighs in at just over 3 pounds. The new release is dubbed the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, and there's also a second version aimed at professionals, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514. Whether it's in the classroom, at work, or even during your leisure time, a Chromebook makes for a good alternative to a bulky laptop if you know you'll be using it while traveling. Chromebooks may not provide the same specs as a full-blown laptop, but this new Acer model received an important upgrade — a fresh AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series processor with AMD Radeon graphics. This should ensure that it's not just slim and lightweight but also capable of supporting all kinds of multi-tasking.

The new Acer Spin 514 looks sleek and weighs very little, but it's actually a quite durable machine with military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability — the laptop has aluminum top and bottom covers to make it through unscathed if you happen to throw your bag a little too hard. While the durability is nice (especially if you tend to be a bit rough with your electronics), the thing that makes this Chromebook stand out is the fact that it's a convertible laptop. This means that it features 360-degree hinges, allowing you to use it in display mode, tablet mode, clamshell mode, and tent mode.