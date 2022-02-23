ASUS Chromebook CR1 Series Arrives With Durable Design And Classroom Features

Generally speaking, many Chromebooks seem the same — they tend to be smaller in size than their Windows counterparts, though there are exceptions, and they all run Google's Chrome OS. The operating system has proven popular in educational settings, ushering in a new market of small Chromebooks designed specifically for students — and ultra-durability is key to these particular machines.

The ASUS Chromebook CR1 Series is no exception, boasting everything from a rubber bumper to resist damage from drops to a carefully fitted, tightly sealed keyboard that can withstand up to around 10 ounces of liquid while making it difficult for kids to pry off individual keys.

As mentioned, these two notebooks are also resistant to scratches and fingerprints, which is made possible via the "micro-dimpled finish," according to ASUS. Rubber along the bottom of the laptops makes it less likely kids will drop them or knock them off a desk, plus the ports and hinges are said to be strong enough to withstand daily use.