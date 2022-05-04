The Forgotten BMW Concept That Ended Up As Someone's Daily Driver

It's not very often you come across a classic '60s BMW and have no idea what it is you're looking at. Often seen as the generation that laid the groundwork during the '70s that helped BMW stave off bankruptcy, there isn't a lot that can be said about the history of BMW that isn't already common knowledge amongst Beamer enthusiasts.

That is, except for the 2800 Bertone Spicup, of course. A joint production between BMW and Italian design house Bertone, the two would develop this one-off concept car in 1969, Car Throttle reports. Making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show the same year, the car would go on an international tour of auto shows, ending with the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Unfortunately, BMW would never put the Spicup into production, and it all but disappeared until it was found on display at a German exotic car dealer in the mid-1970s, according to Bonhams. But that wasn't the end of the road for the beautiful Beamer — quite far from it — thanks to the eventual owner, who cherished the car and used it for its intended purpose: driving.